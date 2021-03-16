Rumours of a new Call of Duty: Warzone map have been doing the rounds for what feels like months now.

Industry insiders and notorious leakers have been drip feeding little snippets of information to fans outlining possible future outcomes for the hugely popular Verdansk map.

However, all their mutterings could soon ring true as it looks more and more likely that we are approaching D-Day in what could be a major shake up for the Battle Royale format.

With zombies slowly taking over in Verdansk, recently leaked audio files hinted at a complete 'armageddon' that would see the entire map eradicated in a last ditch effort to wipe out the undead.

So, should our beloved Verdansk be turned into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where does that leave us?

Well, multiple leakers have hinted that we may be getting a map that is more in keeping with the theme of recent release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

More specifically, it's rumoured that developers will look for inspiration from Black Ops Cold War's Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps, to combine the likes of Alpine, Ruka and Sanatorium into a colossal Ural Mountains super-map.

While that already sounds incredibly exciting, the news only gets better.

The rumoured Ural Mountains map is expected to be much larger than Verdansk and so, in turn, will be capable of supporting a vast number of players in the same game.

In fact, leakers are suggesting that Activision are aiming to up the number of players per lobby from 150, to a whopping 250.

"The new warzone map is extremely large, so much so that it has 23 locations. There will be more vehicles,"@InfoCoDEsp_ tweeted earlier this week.

"There is also talk that it will be played with 250 players."

Warzone took the world by storm last year after it was released at the height of global lockdowns.

Sales went through the roof as eager players scrambled to get their chance to fight it out for glory in the manic chaos of Verdansk.

Now, just days after the first anniversary of the game's release, it looks like Call of Duty's famous Battle Royale is about to level up.

