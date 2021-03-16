Give me a hell yeah!

It's 3:16 day, and there's one man to thank for that, The Texas Rattlesnake - Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin has had an illustrious career in wrestling, he's a six-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer.

Let's celebrate him by looking at his top five moments over the years:

5 | Everybody gets a stunner

An iconic moment on the July 16, 2001? Stone Cold returned in style, hitting the ring to a huge ovation, aligning himself with Team WWF and taking out The Alliance.

Austin, who was wearing two knee braces, would hit seven Stunners on WCW and ECW superstars, clearing the ring and standing tall with the rest of TEAM WWF.

4 | Vince McMahon's first stunner

A Stunner to anyone is a key significance to any segment involving The Texas Rattlesnake, but his first on WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon - that was huge.

What made this moment even more impressive was the fact the ring was filled with NYPD officers. Police, or no police, this didn't stop Austin from hitting his finisher on the boss in some fashion - telling McMahon to "kiss my a**."

3 | Royal Rumble record holder

It's always interesting to see a new record set in the WWE, and Stone Cold holds one himself. The Texas Rattlesnake has won more Royal Rumble matches than any other superstar, three.

Records are set to be broken, but Austin has held this one since 2001!

There are seven men that are one win away from equalling this feat, but three of them are retired from the ring, two are part-time superstars and two are currently working full-time with the company.

At least on 3:16 day, if Stone Cold is reminiscing on his career, he can say he still hold this record for the time being.

2 | Beer bath for The Corporation

An hilarious segment just six days before WrestleMania 15, The Texas Rattlesnake interrupted The Corporation (Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and The Rock), cutting a promo on his match with The Rock at The Show of Shows, before drenching the group with Coors Light.

This moment was loved by those in attendance and watching at home, just seeing Vince McMahon attempting to swim in a ring of beer had many in hysterics.

Austin was victorious at 'Mania, pinning The Rock in the main event that night.

1 | 3:16 is born

Arguably the biggest moment in Stone Cold's career, the birth of 3:16 at the 1996 King of The Ring elevated him to another level.

The Texas Rattlesnake won the tournament, and was then interviewed by Michael Hayes. He cut one of the best promos in wrestling history, cementing this day and guiding the WWE into the Attitude Era.

The aftermath that followed was huge with fans displaying Austin 3:16 signs on RAW the next night.

These are just five of the biggest moments in Stone Cold Steve Austin's immense career, what do you think are his top five highlights?

News Now - Sport News