Wolves are set to receive a further £12m from Liverpool this summer as part of their transfer deal for forward Diogo Jota, according to the Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy.

Liverpool signed Jota for a reported £45m last September from the Molineux club. In light of the global crisis, it was agreed that the Reds would pay for the Portuguese international in instalments, as they only paid £4m up front, before adding another £1m to that in December.

Wolves are now set for a further £12m during the upcoming off-season, which could allow them to strengthen their squad ahead of their next campaign.

Jota has been one of the success stories in an underwhelming year for Jurgen Klopp's side. The 24-year-old has netted ten goals in 21 appearances this term, including scoring a Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta back in November and scoring against his former club on Monday night.

A knee injury had recently kept the attacker out of action for three months, but he is now emerging as a key player for Jurgen Klopp once again. He gave a reminder of his capabilities when providing an assist for Mohamed Salah last week against RB Leipzig, and followed it up versus Wolves with a winner at Molineux.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Wolves have certainly missed Jota this season. News that they are set to receive their latest payment for him may give their fans hope that they can adequately replace him this summer.

Jota scored 16 league goals across his two top-flight seasons for the side, helping Nuno Espirito Santo's men to back-to-back top seven finishes.

In 2020/21, they have struggled in front of goal. Only four teams have scored fewer goals than Wolves in the top division.

Since Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull in November, Wolves have tried Fabio Silva and Willian Jose up front. Silva has only found the target twice in the league, whilst Jose is yet to open his account for the club.

This has seen the side drop into the bottom half and it was incredibly fitting that while Jota scored for Liverpool on Monday night, Wolves couldn't find the net themselves.

If the Midlands club are to hit the heights of previous years, they need to re-invest in the next transfer window. The money received from Jota's departure should allow them to do this.

