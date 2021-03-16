Nottingham Forest news: Winger confirms season-ending injury

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Norwich City at the City Ground.

The Reds were forced to settle for a draw last Saturday in their clash with Reading as a late strike from Yakou Meite sealed a point for Veljko Paunovic's side.

Currently 17th in the second-tier standings, Forest could edge closer to securing survival this season by defeating an in-form Canaries side who are fighting for automatic promotion.

However, manager Chris Hughton will be unable to turn to one of his key players for inspiration on Wednesday in what is a significant blow for the Reds.

After being forced in the first-half at the weekend due to injury, Joe Lolley took to Instagram yesterday to confirm that he will miss the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign due to an issue with his hamstring.

The winger posted: "Thank you for all of your messages, always disappointing to finish a season early due to injury.

"At least next time I get to step out onto the pitch, fingers crossed it'll be a packed out City Ground."

A mainstay in Forest's match-day squad this season, Lolley has made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions in which he has provided three direct goal contributions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Lolley has struggled for consistency during the current campaign, Forest would have been wanting to call upon his services in the coming weeks as they look to retain their second-tier status for another year.

Having played over 200 games at Championship level, the winger would have been confident his ability to add to the 60 goal contributions that he has produced in this division between now and the end of the season.

Furthermore, when you consider that out of the regular starters, only Sammy Ameobi and Anthony Knockaert average more than the winger's 1.3 dribbles per game, it's fair to say that Forest could lose at least some of his drive in his absence.

With Lolley set to miss out, it will be intriguing to see who Hughton opts to turn to.

Whilst Knockaert could fill the void left by his team-mate given that he has already featured on 28 occasions this season, academy graduate Alex Mighten may also be given the opportunity to shine after producing impressive displays against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall earlier this year.

