Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Diogo Jota & fellow Anfield stars react

Following Liverpool's victory over Wolves, a handful of key players took to social media to describe the importance of the win.

Diogo Jota’s strike against his former side helped Liverpool secure a vital victory on the road against Wolves.

Just prior to the half-time whistle, Sadio Mane slipped the ball into Jota, who converted at the near post to provide the Reds with the only goal of the game.

Prior to their away trip to Molineux, the Merseyside club had picked up just ten Premier League points since the turn of the year.

Monday night's away victory felt like a big moment in their season then, as Liverpool looked to arrest a disastrous slump in form and reassert themselves in the race for Champions League qualification.

An array of Liverpool players took to social media to highlight the importance of the win and also sent their best wishes to Rui Patricio, who suffered a head injury.

“Three important points, but all our thoughts are with you tonight, @rpatricio1_. Get well soon,” fellow shot-stopper Adrian said on Twitter.

Andy Robertson took to social media to say, “Clean sheet and an away win against a talented team! Thoughts are with Rui. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

“Big three points on the road. Sending best wishes to Rui Patricio for a speedy recovery,” James Milner told his followers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also got in on the action and labelled Monday night’s victory as a “big win”, while Diogo Jota described the fixture as a “special game”.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

In terms of getting their season back on track, this win was pivotal to Jurgen Klopp’s side and their path back to the top four.

This triumph at Molineux meant that the Merseyside club recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since late January. For a club that is pushing for European football, improvement in results was vastly needed.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Although, it now appears that Liverpool are coming to the end of their rough patch, as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane looked particularly sharp on Monday evening.

The next hurdle that Klopp’s side now face is recording a Premier League victory at Anfield, which they are yet to do in 2021.

The club currently sit just five points shy of the Champions League places and it’s likely that it will be Klopp’s sole mission to secure European football for next season.

News Now - Sport News