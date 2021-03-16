Current NXT Champion Finn Balor returned to the Black and Gold Brand on October 2, 2019. The Irishman made his intentions for winning his second NXT Title known, a feat he achieved at NXT: Super Tuesday II in September last year, beating Adam Cole for the vacant belt.

Balor has since beaten every opponent he has defended the championship against, having great matches with Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Adam Cole recently.

So this had me thinking - which five names should challenge for the title next?

LA Knight

LA Knight made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day last month. Knight cut a promo upon his signing, telling the NXT locker room:

“Every single one of you back there, you talk about the North American Title, you talk about the NXT Title, anyone walking around with those titles right now, make sure you’ve got your eyes open - because I’m coming for you!”

The 38-year-old outlined his intentions and has since debuted on NXT TV, costing Bronson Reed his match on March 3 against Cameron Grimes.

Knight is an out-and-out heel and exactly what Balor would require from an opponent. We’ve seen Finn face less athletic and more technical wrestlers, and LA would fall in that category.

Given Knight’s past World Title reigns in other companies, we know he can wrestle for the highest prize. It would be an interesting bout between the pair and I could see LA giving Balor one hell of a match.

Tommaso Ciampa

No one will survive, would that be the case for Balor, if Tommaso Ciampa came for the Black and Gold Brand’s main belt?

Ciampa is a former NXT Champion in his own right and never lost the title. He was forced to relinquish it through injury.

Since his return from neck surgery, Tommaso has only had one NXT Title match, he lost, but that was due to Johnny Gargano costing him the match.

With his former best friend behind him, if Ciampa were to get another shot at the belt, would his ability to mix hard-hitting and athletic wrestling, be too much for Balor?

I think a match between the pair would be a physical encounter and with Tommaso having an intention to win back “Goldie” he could be the one to have Finn’s number.

Roderick Strong

We’ve seen Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole have their chance for the title, but what if Roderick Strong got his?

A new found rage from Cole turning on him, we already know how gifted he is in the ring, and don’t forget he is a former North American Champion. Strong v Balor could very well be a show-stealer if given enough time on air.

Strong just needs the NXT Title to become a Grand Slam Champion on the brand, the thought of this achievement alone could spur him on to be the one to dethrone Balor.

Kushida

An exceptional technical and high-flying wrestler, Kushida, if he adds his experience of Japanese and American wrestling together, something Balor is no stranger to, he could be the man to beat Finn for the NXT Championship.

Kushida was a huge signing for NXT back in 2019, but the Japanese star is yet to win gold in NXT. He has had chances at both the Cruiserweight Championship and the North American Title, but was unsuccessful.

The pair have a history away from the WWE and a match on this stage would allow fans all over the world to see how good this bout could be.

Give us Kushida v Balor at TakeOver and we could potentially see the Japanese star beat Finn for the NXT Championship.

Karrion Kross

A former NXT Champion is his own right, and another member of this list who never actually lost the title, Karrion Kross getting his hands on Finna Balor could spell trouble for the Irishman.

Kross is undefeated since signing for the Black and Gold Brand last year. The 35-year-old was quick to capture his first taste of gold, beating Keith Lee for the NXT Title in only his seventh televised match. Unfortunately he was forced to relinquish the belt after suffering an injury.

Upon his return Kross has maintained his dominance, winning his next four matches and recently appeared behind Balor on Wednesday’s episode of NXT, outlining his intention to win the belt again.

This segment alone shows the huge push that the WWE is giving Kross, and with him still being undefeated - he could very well be the man to dethrone Balor.

