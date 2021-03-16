At the age of 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making a return to international football.

Zlatan will turn 40 later this year but is absolutely flying for AC Milan this season, scoring 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances.

And with the European Championships on the horizon, he has made a long-awaited return to Sweden’s national side, five years after announcing his retirement.

Zlatan has scored 62 goals in 116 matches for his nation but quit after their disappointing Euro 2016 campaign.

However, ahead of this summer’s tournament, Zlatan was named in Sweden’s squad ahead of their latest World Cup qualifiers.

Sweden face Georgia on Thursday, 25 March before playing Kosovo three days later in their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Ibrahimovic announced the news in typical Zlatan style writing: “The return of the God”.

While many football fans loved the tweet - particularly Swedish fans - some find his whole act a bit tiresome.

The person who certainly falls into the latter camp is Chief football writer at the Independent, Miguel Delaney.

He simply tweeted: “Zlatan: the most tedious man in football.”

Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst relied to Delaney’s tweet with: “probably just in any industry these days.”

But they weren’t alone in not exactly being too excited by the ‘return of God.’

On the announcement, Sweden coach Janne Andersson said: "First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

"It is, of course, very fun that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team."

This summer, Sweden find themselves in a group alongside Spain, Poland and Slovakia and Zlatan will fancy his chances of making the 23-man squad.

News Now - Sport News