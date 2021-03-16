Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally put pen to paper this week over a colossal two-fight deal.

The news was broken by ESPN, who reported that the hotly-anticipated fight had been signed off.

The bouts promise to be two of the biggest events in the history of boxing with Fury and Joshua in possession of every single belt in the heavyweight division.

The mythical title of 'Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World' is on the line and, with such high stakes, you can imagine that it is going to be an immensely valuable fight.

The venue is yet to be confirmed, with Eddie Hearn recently outlining that eight possible host nations were still in the running.

Unfortunately, with the UK all but ruled out due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions, the honour of hosting the mega-bout could simply be awarded to the highest bidder.

With the likes of China and Saudi Arabia in the running, it is extremely likely that a fierce bidding war is taking place behind the scenes.

All that means for the fighters involved, however, is a bigger purse.

Speaking in December, Hearn revealed that Fury and Joshua could be in line to earn at least £100 million each.

Journalist Gareth A Davies, recounted that conversation during an appearance on Fight Night Extra on talkSPORT.

“They’ll put up an enormous site fee. Eddie [Hearn] revealed to me in December that he expects both men around £100m each for this fight.

“You look at two fights, if there’s controversy, we’re talking about half a billion dollars, American dollars, for a two-part series.

“I think it’ll head to Saudi and they’ll make a ready made stadium and there will be 20,000 or 30,000 people. I think it’ll be a blockbuster.”

Not a shabby sum.

It is not a fight that neither of the pair will want to lose but the massive windfall may just soften the blow ever so slightly.

For the fans who have been waiting years for this fight, the amount of money on offer is inconsequential.

Wherever, whenever and for however much, we just want that opening bell.

