The holder of UFC’s ‘BMF’ title, meaning he is the literal baddest motherf***** in the biggest fighting organisation on the planet, is sleeping with your girlfriend, who do you go to for advice?

For one fan, this nightmare is supposedly a reality, but lucky for him, he had the chance to ask perhaps the best man for advice.

Who better to get advice from than the Russian powerhouse Khabib Nurmagomedov? The Eagle went undefeated through his whole UFC career before calling his days and retiring with a record of 29-0.

The video of the encounter was published by YouTube pranksters NELK. The NELK boys have a huge following, with their channel currently boasting six million subscribers.

As they are pranksters, it’s easy to doubt the story that one of the channel’s members Kyle Forgeard tells Khabib.

In the video, Forgeard claims to Khabib that Jorge Masvidal had got with his girlfriend whilst in the fighter’s hometown of Miami.

After explaining to Khabib his ‘situation,’ he asks the Russian how he would train in preparation to fight UFC’s BMF.

Khabib does offer some advice, however, what he tells the YouTuber is perhaps unexpected.

Let’s be honest, Kyle doesn’t really stand a chance fighting Masvidal, so Khabib offers some alternative advice.

The Russian informs Forgeard that he should get a DOG, yes you read that right, to take on Masvidal. The 29-0 fighter even went as far as naming a pitbull as the dog of choice.

This encounter happened as Khabib was in Abu Dhabi to prepare for his UFC 254 fight with Justin Gaethje.

The 32-year-old would go on to win the fight, taking his MMA record to 29-0. This fight would also be Khabib’s last, after he promised his mother he would walk away from UFC after the Gaethje fight, following the death of his father last summer.

Khabib opened up on his retirement in his post-fight interview, stating: “Today, I want to say this was my last fight. Ain’t no way I’m going to come here without my father.

“After what happened with my father, when the UFC called me I talked with my mother for three days.

“She doesn’t want me to go and fight without my father. But I promise her it’s going to be my last fight.

“And if I keep my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

