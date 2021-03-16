Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are both extraordinary strikers.

The two youngsters have been tearing it up the past few seasons for Paris-Saint Germain and Dortmund respectively.

But who is better?

That's a question that will be asked many, many times over the coming years.

Thierry Henry, one of the best strikers on his generation, refrained from answering who he thought was better during his appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

But he did analyse the two stars and how they differ. It made for fascinating viewing and you can watch his thoughts below:

He added, per the Daily Mail: "They want to kill, they want to be in the box, they're looking at the defenders [and saying], 'you won't be able to live with me'.

"I'm happy to see these guys coming because they're real strikers: they want to go in behind, they want to hurt you.

"There's nothing worse than when a guy looks at you and goes in behind again and again and again. Those guys [Mbappe and Haaland] have that mentality and it's nice to see.'

"They are two amazing strikers that can do different things. I like a killer, so Mbappe kills you a different way. Mbappe gives you something different.

"[Haaland] has people who look after him, so I don't need to tell him anything in terms of what he needs to do in his career. But right now he's at the top of the game - already, at his age.

"I think this guy can go anywhere and make things happen for anybody. It's for him to pick and choose and he has the quality to make it happen."

Regardless of who you think is better, it's going to be a lot of fun watching the duo over the next 10-15 years.

Based on their performances at the moment, they could dominate world football in the same way Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News