Former Red Jamie Carragher praised Nathaniel Phillips' performance against Wolves and described him as a “real monster”.

Liverpool managed to record their first set of back-to-back victories since January with a win over Wolves at Molineux.

Diogo Jota’s strike in the dying moments of the first half earned Jurgen Klopp’s side the victory. However, pundit and ex-Liverpool man Carragher was particularly impressed with Phillips’ contribution.

“He played a huge role in the game and he is a monster in the air,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, via Anfield Watch’s tweet.

“Liverpool get a great deal in terms of defending set-pieces and his ability in the air. He’s a real monster in that position.”

Phillips spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Stuttgart but has now broken into the starting XI following the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Phillips, who is on just shy of £65,000 a week, has made 11 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League this season and has started to show his ability in recent times.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Bearing in mind Phillips was initially being used as emergency cover due to the club's injury crisis, the 23-year-old has impressed during his time in the first team.

During Monday evening’s victory over Wolves, the former Stuttgart loanee demonstrated his defensive solidity by blocking a total of three shots.

Furthermore, he also displayed his dominance in the air by winning four aerial duels, which was the joint-highest amongst the Reds alongside Ozan Kabak and Jota.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

His performance at Molineux earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.41, as the young defender looked at home amongst some of Klopp’s star players.

Phillips also recently provided a solid performance during Liverpool’s recent clash with RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

It’s safe to say that during his short time in the Liverpool first team, Phillips has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

News Now - Sport News