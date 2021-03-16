Tickets for WrestleMania 37 were set to go on sale today, but there has been a delay by Ticketmaster - as WWE withdrew them yesterday due to The UFC announcing a full capacity show in Florida for the end of April.

WWE advertised the sale last week with promotional social media posts, and the tickets were set to be sold from 10am ET (2pm UK time).

The Show of Shows will be held at The Raymond James Stadium, with the company originally aiming to have 45,000 fans in attendance on both nights - April 10 and 11 - but that plan might now have changed.

Prices for the tickets vary from $35 - $2,500, with Ticketmaster announcing there will be socially-distanced pods at the event.

WWE are yet to announce a new date for ticket sales, with 'Mania only 25 days away.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, discussed the delay on their show, suggesting it could be because WWE are now aiming for a full house:

“We’ll have to see if Vince is gonna go for the full stadium. The plan was 45,000 seats, but that changed obviously because they didn’t put tickets on sale.”

Interestingly WWE added another match to the WrestleMania 37 card on Monday's RAW episode. Drew McIntyre will have his chance to reclaim the WWE Championship when he faces current champion, Bobby Lashley.

Meltzer and Alverez criticised the timing of this announcement, as The Scottish Psychopath will face former friend Sheamus at Fastlane on Sunday, but explained the decision to do so:

“It’s WrestleMania, they’re going to put tickets on sale probably in a week or two. Whatever it was, they pulled the stuff earlier today, so it’s not like it was something that was decided even like Sunday.

"It was decided today, maybe Sunday, but they pulled the tickets today. Whatever it was. I’ll put it this way, it wasn’t decided Saturday. Whatever it was, it was something that just happened.”

So far there are three other matches set in stone for The Show of Shows. Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will take on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. New RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their belts against AJ Styles and Omos. Finally, Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge will meet either Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title - Reigns and Bryan square off at Fastlane - with the victor facing The Rated-R Superstar at 'Mania.

