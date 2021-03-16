Tottenham are set to have first refusal on winger Gareth Bale this summer, as reported by Eurosport.

Price-tag and salary:

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid will seek €20-30m(£17.15m-25.73m) for the Welshman if Spurs opt to try to make his stay in North London a permanent one.

The 31-year-old is currently on a mind-blowing £600,000-a-week, although Real paid for the first month of his wages when he returned to the Premier League last year, as agreed in the original deal with Daniel Levy.

Statistics:

Bale initially struggled at the start of his second spell at Spurs. At the turn of the year, his future at the club beyond this summer appeared to be in doubt.

However, he has turned his form around impressively in recent weeks. Bale has registered six goal involvements in his last five domestic appearances, and seems to be somewhere near his best.

He is averaging 0.9 key passes, putting him joint-third amongst his teammates alongside Serge Aurier, with only Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ahead of him in this particular category.

His tally of 1.3 successful dribbles per game also sees him joint-third in this classification.

Expert opinion:

Bale's improvement has not gone unnoticed. Manager Jose Mourinho was often fielding negative questions about the forward's lack of consistency in the first part of the campaign, but he has been able to speak in glowing terms about the experienced attacker over the past month.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this month, Mourinho said: "There is not one single manager in the world that doesn't play Gareth Bale if Gareth Bale is in very good condition. There is not one, but now he is better than ever."

Verdict:

In his 20 years as Tottenham chairman, Levy has rarely missed a trick. He has been on the ball with this deal as well.

When negotiating the contract last summer, Levy did a fine job of getting Real to pay for Bale's first month back in the English capital.

Now, it has transpired that Spurs will have the decision firmly in their hands as to whether they keep Bale or not. Levy deserves tremendous credit for that.

So, should Tottenham keep Bale permanently? Based on the past month, they should. He seems to have finally hit his stride. Joining Kane and Son in the side's front three, Bale is now fit and firing, giving Spurs an attack that will pose problems for any side.

Signing Bale ought to be a priority this summer, and Levy will be confident that he can get his club a good deal once more.

