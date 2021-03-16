Floyd Mayweather has claimed that Logan Paul is more famous than any boxer in the world, besides himself, and also estimated that their scheduled exhibition fight will make $100 million.

In an interview with Rob Moore, via The Sun, the 44-year-old Mayweather was asked why he wanted to fight the YouTube star later this year.

Mayweather said: “Name another boxer, besides myself, that's more famous than Logan Paul.

“I’m not just a fighter. I’m an entertainer. I prefer to still go out, entertain and have fun.

“Just because I go out and entertain, have fun, doesn't mean that I still want to fight 12 rounds.

"I think we got a six round exhibition and I think it's going to be very entertaining, and the people are going to love it.”

Mayweather also went on to explain that a six-round exhibition bout with the 25-year-old Paul would generate more money than a 12-round fight with any other fighter.

“We've got to look at 35 million for 12 rounds or 100 million for six rounds, big difference, big difference,” Mayweather said.

“And I can't really say what the numbers are going to be. How much money I'm going to make, or how much Logan Paul is going to make.

“But we're talking about projecting, we've always got to talk about what it's projected to make.”

The two were originally slated to fight in February, but Mayweather revealed he postponed the contest to ensure that fans were able to attend their proposed venue of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017, after beating MMA star Conor McGregor in 10 rounds. In his most recent fight, he fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in 2018, who Mayweather knocked down three times in the first round.

Paul is yet to win as a professional boxer, after losing his only fight against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019 – which was a rematch of their white-collar fight which ended in a draw in 2018.

