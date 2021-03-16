It's the time of year where the upcoming kits of the world's biggest teams are 'leaked'.

A number clubs have already had their home kits for the 2021/22 'leaked' by the ever reliable Footy Headlines.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona's kits for next campaign have already emerged.

Last week, we gave each of them a score out of 10 based on how pleasing to the eye they are.

And now a new batch of home kits for next season have been 'leaked' by Footy Headlines.

You can view Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Juventus' home kits for the 2021/22 season below.

LIVERPOOL

This is Liverpool's kit for next season, minus the emoji in the middle.

"The Nike Liverpool 2021-2022 shirt boasts a modern look," the description reads on Footy Headlines.

"The Nike Liverpool 21-22 jersey combines a red base with bright red applications. It features diagonal stripes that include a zig-zag as well as bright red sleeve cuffs."

It hasn't gone down very well with Liverpool fans but, to be honest, I don't think it's as bad as fans have made out.

It's a bit different and I respect Nike for mixing it up a little. Hopefully it will look better in person.

Our rating: 3/10

ARSENAL

"The Adidas Arsenal FC 2021-2022 shirt introduces a fresh look for the Gunners. It's mainly red ('scarlet') with white sleeves and side panels," Footy Headlines write.

The kit is likely to be available to buy in July 2021.

It's not very bold, let's be honest. It looks okay but I'm not sure about the blue stripes. It would look better in gold.

Our rating: 5/10

REAL MADRID

"The Adidas Real Madrid 2021-2022 home football shirt is mainly white with logos in orange - officially "Lucky Orange", Footy Headlines' description of the shirt reads.

"The Three Stripes will be "Hi-res Blue". The shirt will have a blue crew neck collar with orange trim.

We may well see Cristiano Ronaldo in this kit next season...

Our rating: 6/10

JUVENTUS

We have left the best until last. You just can't go wrong with the black and white stripes.

The Jeep writing blends in quite well, which is a bonus.

Our rating: 9/10

