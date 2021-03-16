Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury finally put pen to paper over a blockbuster two-fight deal for 2021.

The pair had been circling each other for years but, after they cleared their respective paths, everything seems to have just about fallen into place for a monumental unification bout.

We are yet to get confirmation of a venue, but with both sides working frantically to find the perfect solution, it won't be long before they have crossed the t's and dotted the i's.

The bouts, which promise to be two of the biggest events in the history of boxing, are already beginning to capture the world's attention.

At this early stage, calling a winner is simply an impossible task but one thing is for certain, when they do finally lace up the gloves and come to blows, it's going to be explosive.

However, it looks as though Joshua could procure a bit of an ace up his sleeve ahead of the bout with undefeated superstar Floyd Mayweather claiming he is looking forward to working with the Brit 'real soon'.

Speaking on an episode of the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast, Mayweather gave his thoughts on the hotly-anticipated clash.

"Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience, Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience. But I think with Anthony Joshua losing a fight, that helped him become stronger.

"I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon, we communicate all the time, we talk all the time.

"I've met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, great guy, very interesting, after the fight I like to see him sing.

"I haven't seen him fight a lot of times, I've seen him fight probably only twice. I've only seen Tyson Fury fight twice, against Deontay Wilder.

"It's a very intriguing match-up, you can never say what's going to happen in the sport of boxing."

The key take away is Mayweather's claim of working with Joshua soon.

Could AJ be planning on bringing 'Money' into his camp as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life?

What a combination they would be.

News Now - Sport News