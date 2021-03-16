Nuno Espirito Santo has discussed the laws of the game following Rui Patricio's concussion and stated this incident won't be the last time it happens.

During Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Monday night, the game was unfortunately overshadowed by the head injury that Patricio sustained.

The Portuguese goalkeeper rushed out to close down an attacker but accidentally collided with Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Mohamed Salah then converted for Liverpool, but the linesman raised his flag for an offside.

The attention soon shifted from the Egyptian’s disallowed goal to the fact that Patricio needed medical attention.

Following the game, Santo discussed the danger of concussions and the controversy surrounding VAR.

“Every time there is a concussion in the head everybody on the pitch gets worried; the teammates, the opponents, because it’s a serious situation,” he told the club website.

“It’s one of the situations that all of us are questioning, but the law is clear. The referees keep the flag down, they play to the whistle, the players must go till the end and situations can happen.

“This won’t be the last time it happens, for sure.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Thankfully, the process of treating Patricio was incredibly swift and he was able to receive the medical attention he needed in a fast-paced manner. However, VAR has come under fire following this incident.

According to the new rules to accommodate VAR, the linesman can't raise his flag until the attacking phase has concluded. This sparked a debate on social media whether the Wolves goalkeeper would have sustained the injury if VAR wasn't used.

Moving forward, this is something that certainly needs to be looked into. By continuing to play on when the linesman intends to flag for offside, this could potentially leave players liable to injuries during phases of a match which won't affect the outcome of the game.

At the same time, any linesman who raises his flag early but incorrectly will no doubt be in for heavy criticism from the media.

