Journalist Alan Nixon has tweeted that he doesn’t believe Crystal Palace have decided on who will be their manager for next season.

Roy Hodgson has occupied the Palace managerial role since 2017, however, it’s been reported this season that this could be his final year in South London.

Steve Parish will apparently allow the 73-year-old boss to remain in charge of Palace until the end of the season - unless the club falls into relegation trouble.

Hodgson is out of contract this summer and it appears the club will look to take a step in a new direction.

However, a journalist from The Sun has recently indicated that the club are not close to a decision on who will replace Hodgson, if they do indeed let him go this summer.

In response to a fan who said, “who’s your money on for the Palace manager next season?”, Nixon replied: “Don’t think they are near to deciding."



GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

With less than ten games of the Premier League season to go, the South Londoners need to start planning for life beyond Hodgson - assuming this will indeed be his last season.

Following his appointment in 2017, the former England manager steadied the ship after Frank de Boer’s disastrous start to life in the Premier League. Ultimately, Hodgson provided an element of stability for the Eagles, but it’s time for the club to move in a new direction.

It will be interesting to see whether Palace go for another tried-and-tested manager in the Premier League or for another exotic but risky appointment such as De Boer.

One thing is for sure. If the club are expecting to perform and maintain their Premier League status, then identifying a manager for the future should be the club’s top priority right now.

