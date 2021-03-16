Arsenal kept their Premier League season alive in last weekend's north London derby.

Mikel Arteta's side beat fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette sealing the victory.

The Gunners' overall performance was one of their best of the 2020/21 campaign and they looked very solid at the back for much of the game.

Gabriel Magalhaes and David Luiz kept Harry Kane quiet, while the in-form Gareth Bale was thwarted by the energetic brilliance of Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman is up there with the best left-backs in world football these days and it was his pass the teed up Odegaard for Arsenal's equaliser.

Tierney is the perfect modern full-back and he also offers Arteta's side so much more.

The former Celtic man is a leader, a player who wants to win at all costs and those attributes are why many Gooners believe he will be the club's captain in the near future.

That side to Tierney's game was certainly on show against Spurs, as Arsenal have now highlighted further in a brilliant video posted on their official social media channels.

The Gunners' 'Open Mic' series is back and the video this time is focused solely on their Scottish warrior, who behaved like a captain without the armband in the derby.

"Boys, we need to score! How many chances?!" Tierney shouts at 1:34 in the video with the score 1-0 to Spurs, a phrase most Arsenal fans were probably yelling at their television screens at the exact same time.

One Arsenal fan replied to the video: "Easily becoming my favourite player. Passion, drive, fight everything you want in a player."

Another supporter quipped: "I love this guy so much. Genuinely wants to make the team better by himself."

A third added: "This lad should be our captain! He shows such maturity and leadership! I like his work rate, he always give 200% for the team!"

The Arsenal fanbase adores Tierney and it seems inevitable at this stage that he'll be rewarded with the captain's armband.

To be honest, he probably should have received the honour already, but stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy probably wouldn't be the wisest decision.

Although if his time-keeping doesn't improve, the club's highest earner wouldn't have a leg to stand on...

