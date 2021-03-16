The homes of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos were violently burgled while Paris Saint-Germain were playing at home against Nantes last weekend.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo was spotted speaking on the phone around the 57-minute mark, just moments after communicating with a match official in the stands.

In a dramatic turn of events, Leonardo came down from his seat to speak with Mauricio Pochettino pitch side, who then withdrew Di Maria for Leandro Paredes.

Reports later confirmed that Di Maria's house had been robbed during the game while his family were at home, and French media outlet RMC described the break-in as a 'violent burglary'.

As for Marquinhos, his parents were at home when the burglars entered the house but he was not withdrawn from proceedings.

It's a story that's shocked the footballing world and been covered by various media outlets.

However, L'Equipe's coverage of the story has come under scrutiny due to the nature of Tuesday morning's front page.

The French media giants created a visual depiction of the events in which two burglars can be seen climbing through a house window, while what appears to be a PSG embroidered bag is dropping towards the ground.

Di Maria and Marquinhos are pictured in the foreground alongside the headline 'Gentlemen Cambrioles'.

According to the Daily Mail, the headline is a play on words from the French film 'King of Thieves', and this dramatised portrayal of events has been met with fierce criticism on social media.

L'Equipe have been accused of trivialising the events by plenty of irate readers on Twitter, with one fan stating that the publication should be banned from attending PSG press conferences.

Elsewhere, bewildered readers accused L'Equipe of 'glorifying' the burglary and pointed towards the distinct lack of respect shown towards the victims and their families.

One fan passionately argued that If L'Equipe were banned from PSG press conferences, 'it will not be an attack on press freedom, but respect for human dignity.'

In light of Sunday's events, PSG have decided to temporarily employ round-the-clock security guards at the players' homes across the French capital.

Next up for Pochettino's side is a home clash with Lille in a Coupe de France round of 16 tie late on Wednesday afternoon.

