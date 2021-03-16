In the eyes of Paul Heyman, there is zero doubt that Roman Reigns will headline WrestleMania 37.

'The Tribal Chief' is pencilled in to defend his Universal Championship against Edge. But before he even gets there, Roman will have to successfully navigate Daniel Bryan at Fastlane.

While one Hall of Famer has already been lined up to challenge for the belt this year, ever since Reigns returned in 2020, there has been speculation over him facing The Rock one day.

It's a match that the WWE Universe would go crazy for and one that would surely break every WrestleMania record in the books.

But will it actually happen? Well, according to Paul Heyman, The Rock has indeed been in contact with him over a potential WrestleMania bout with Reigns.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the Special Counsel for the Tribal Chief revealed:

"If I could show you one day's worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind.

Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It's not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many.

"Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns."

While Heyman didn't reveal exactly who else has been in contact with him for a match, he did reaffirm that Roman - not his opponent - would be WWE's biggest draw in any match.

"It would sound like I'm bragging and I don't feel the need to embellish the reputation that Roman Reigns is building at this moment with his groundbreaking performances every single week.

"It would just be me name-dropping and from my perspective, there's not a name I can deliver to you that's as impressive as the central character in WWE's modern-day presentation - Roman Reigns.

"He's the star. He's the be-all and end-all. He's the attraction for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns vs fill in the blank."

If WWE could one day fill in the blank with a name like The Rock, then it would be absolutely monumental. But by the sounds of it, he's not the only megastar interested in a match with Roman...

Watch SmackDown every Friday night live on BT Sport. WrestleMania streams live on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, on WWE Network.

