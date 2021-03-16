Journalist Jacob Steinberg has defended David Moyes following West Ham's defeat to Manchester United.

A second-half own goal from Hammers defender Craig Dawson secured a 1-0 victory for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Steinberg appears to have taken issue with some of the reaction to the result, one example being former Hammer Trevor Sinclair who blasted the manager's "negative" approach.

“It’s pathetic how criticism of Moyes revs up after one defeat at Old Trafford,” he stated on Twitter.

“The reaction to West Ham’s performance last night is absurd. It was totally conditioned by the absence of Fornals and Lingard.”

The journalist continued to rant in a Twitter thread where he went onto say some West Ham fans will never trust Moyes. He also jokingly claimed “they’re still annoyed Moyes isn’t playing Zarate”.

Steinberg went on to state how well the Scottish manager has performed and how he’s maximised the squad, considering that he’s lost important players to injuries.

The club currently sit fifth in the Premier League with 48 points, which is nine points more than what they achieved last season.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

What Moyes has accomplished with this West Ham squad is extremely impressive.

At the moment, the Hammers have a very thin squad and this was highlighted in their most recent outing.

On the bench, the East London side had three academy graduates, as well as a 21-year-old Frederik Alves who is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Ultimately, what cost the Irons on Sunday night was their lack of creativity. Ever since his January arrival, Jesse Lingard has provided West Ham with this innovative flair - he’s delivered five goal contributions in six Premier League appearances.

However, the 24-cap international couldn't feature against his parent club.

Pablo Fornals offers a different dynamic in midfield but was ruled out through injury. Therefore, the Hammers had to rely on a 33-year-old Mark Noble to start in the centre of midfield.

To bring this squad forward, Moyes will need to further invest in the summer to add strength and depth to his West Ham side.

Maybe after that we can start to truly question whether he's taking the right mentality into big games.

