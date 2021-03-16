Nottingham Forest news: Sky Sports pundit issues prediction ahead of Norwich showdown

After being held to a 1-1 draw last weekend by Reading, Nottingham Forest will be aiming to secure a positive result tomorrow night when they host Norwich City at the City Ground in the Championship.

Currently nine points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier, the Reds could extend this particular advantage over strugglers Rotherham United by bettering their result.

However, manager Chris Hughton will be under no illusion about just how difficult a task it will be to prevent Norwich from securing victory on Wednesday.

A barnstorming run in the Championship which has resulted in eight consecutive wins for the Canaries has allowed them to move ten points clear at the top of standings.

Whilst Norwich ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture, Forest have won just one of their last five league games.

With Joe Lolley set to miss the game due to a hamstring injury, the likes of Anthony Knockaert and Alex Mighten will be pushing for a place in the Reds' starting eleven.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Norwich will beat Forest 2-0 tomorrow.

The 39-year-old said: "There's still a considerable distance between Forest and the bottom three, but they've not won since February 23 and are beginning to look over their shoulder at the sizeable chasing pack.

"Norwich had to improve to prevent a shock after a disappointing first half against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and did just that, with second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

"They picked up an eighth straight win at Hillsborough and I'll back them to make it nine this week."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Norwich have won 12 of their 18 away league games this season, it would not be at all surprising if they add to this total at the City Ground.

Second only to Brentford's Ivan Toney in the goal-scoring charts having found the back of the net on 21 occasions for the Canaries, Pukki will fancy his chances of adding to his total against Forest.

Given that the Reds have only managed to score 29 league goals in total during the current campaign, they may struggle to breakdown a Norwich side who boast the third-best defensive record in the league.

However, by keeping the game tight and frustrating the Canaries, Forest could produce a promising display which in turn may provide them with some much-needed momentum heading into the closing stages of the season.

