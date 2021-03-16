Queens Park Rangers news: Club seals deal for ex-Brentford man

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to bounce back from their recent defeat to Huddersfield Town tomorrow when they host Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, the Hoops could potentially climb into the top-half depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Given that QPR are now 15 points adrift of the play-off places in the second-tier, it is hardly a shock that manager Mark Warburton is already preparing for the future.

Despite the transfer window currently being shut for Championship sides, the Hoops opted to dip into the free agency market yesterday to add to their roster.

As confirmed by their official website, Reece Cole has joined the club on a short-term deal and will feature for their Under-23 side for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

Without a club after being released by Brentford last summer, the 5'10 midfielder was handed a trial by QPR earlier this season and will now be aiming to attract Warburton's attention by impressing at youth level.

After making his Championship bow for the Bees against Nottingham Forest in 2017, Cole was loaned out to Newport County, Yeovil Town, Macclesfield Town, Maidenhead United and Partick Thistle during the following campaigns.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is unlikely that Cole will feature for QPR's first-team between now and the end of the season, he will undoubtedly be determined to win over Warburton's trust in the coming weeks by performing consistently at Under-23 level.

Given that the midfielder has only joined the Hoops on a short-term deal, it could be argued that the club are not taking that much of a risk on him financially.

Although the jury is out on whether Cole will be good enough to play at Championship level due to the fact that he has only made one appearance in the division during his career, he did illustrate some real signs of promise last season at Partick Thistle.

As well as providing six assists for his team-mates, the midfielder also netted four goals in 25 appearances for the Scottish side.

Providing that he is able to replicate this form for QPR's youth set-up in the coming months, Cole could potentially earn a call-up to the senior side next season.

