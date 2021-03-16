Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls linked with move for Danny Simpson

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to halt a run of seven consecutive defeats tomorrow night when they host Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

Despite taking the lead in their clash with Norwich City last Sunday via a strike from Jordan Rhodes, the Owls were unable to prevent the visitors from hitting back as Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell both netted in the second-half to secure a 2-1 victory.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, Wednesday are in need of a serious upturn in form if they are to achieve survival this season.

Seven points adrift of safety in the second-tier, the Owls could close this particular gap by defeating a Huddersfield side who have won just one of their last five league fixtures.

Despite the transfer window currently being closed for Championship sides, Wednesday manager Darren Moore could be about to bolster his squad by dipping into the free-agency market to make his first signing since his appointment earlier this month.

According to The Star, Danny Simpson featured in the Owls' Under-23 defeat to Coventry City on Monday ahead of a potential switch to the club.

Having played four games for Leicester City's youth side in a bid to regain his fitness earlier this year, the defender is looking to secure a permanent move which will allow him to play at senior level again.

Before being released by Huddersfield last summer, Simpson made 24 appearances in the Championship for the club during the 2019/20 campaign.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having played 213 Premier League games during his career, Simpson's vast amount of experience may aide Wednesday's push for survival in the coming weeks if they do opt to sign him.

A key component of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League title in 2016, the defender started 30 of the club's 38 games and thus is used to defying the odds.

However, Simpson's displays for Huddersfield last season were relatively underwhelming as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.54 and made just 0.3 blocks and 1.5 tackles per game.

Currently entering the twilight of his career at the age of 34, the defender will not be a long-term solution to Wednesday's defensive frailties which have resulted in the club conceding 45 league goals this season.

Therefore, it could be argued that if the Owls are indeed interested in signing Simpson, they ought to offer him a short-term deal instead of a sizeable contract as there is no guarantee that he will be able to maintain his fitness.

News Now - Sport News