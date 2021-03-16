WSL Preview: Izzy Christiansen confident of top four finish with Everton

Another exciting round of Women's Super League fixtures will unfold throughout the week as Everton vs Chelsea kick off on Wednesday, with Spurs rounding off against Bristol City on Sunday.

Here are the main talking points ahead of another match-week in England's top flight...

Izzy Christiansen hungry for top four finish

Everton will get the latest round of games underway at Walton Hall Park as they play host to reigning champions Chelsea. The Toffees head into the clash off the back of a 4-0 win over Birmingham, whilst Emma Hayes and her side will still be reeling from their Continental Cup success at the weekend.

"We're feeling confident and excited for the challenge against arguably the best team in the country," Izzy Christiansen told GiveMeSport Women. "We know what winning tastes like because we've done plenty of that this season. Our performance against Birmingham was the result of a lot of hard work on the training pitch and it was nice to see a lot of things come together that we've been working on."

Everton are currently fifth in the WSL table with just four points separating them and fourth place Arsenal. Christiansen is confident the Blues can push to close the gap on the English heavyweights and muscle them out of a top four finish by the end of the season.

"It's a reasonable and realistic target," the England international stated. "I think we're capable of doing it [finishing fourth] but we have to stay focused. It's very easy to be classed as 'the best of the rest' and just go through the motions but this is about keeping our finger on the pulse and keeping within touching distance of Arsenal.

"We still have to play them at home as well so we know that it's a realistic target, but we also know that it's one we're going to have to work very hard for."

Everton will look to build on their emphatic performance last time out against Birmingham, which featured four different goal-scorers and a clean sheet for the Toffees. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver recently penned a new deal with the Merseyside outfit and will be looking to continue her strong run of form in between the sticks.

Christiansen waxed lyrical about her fellow Lioness, tipping her to "continue to thrive and flourish" within the Everton environment as she commits to another two years with the club.

Arsenal seek revenge on Man United

The Gunners have had a difficult season as they struggle to assert their usual dominance in the WSL. With Everton breathing down their necks, Arsenal must bag themselves a vital three points against Manchester United who caused them a huge upset earlier in the campaign.

The clash at Leigh Sports Village ended with the Red Devils sneaking through with a win thanks to a last gasp goal from Ella Toone. Since then, United have gone on to win six of their ten league games played and are sitting pretty in third place on 35 points, six ahead of their upcoming opponents.

Arsenal's decline has seen them secure just seven points out of a possible 15 in their last five fixtures. If they want to keep the four-point margin between them and Everton, Joe Montemurro will need to dig deep and get revenge on Man United on Friday.

West Ham and Bristol's fight to stay in the WSL

This season's relegation battle is just as intense as the fight at the top of the table. Last weekend Bristol City stunned Reading with a 3-2 win, which saw them leapfrog out of the drop zone ahead of a struggling West Ham. All eyes will be on the two relegation candidates on Wednesday as they both search for a crucial win each.

The Irons will face Birmingham, who were pummelled by Everton last time out, whilst Bristol will try to batten down the hatches against an in-form Manchester City.

Both sides are at home, but this only gives them a slight advantage as matches continue to be played behind closed doors. The Robins faced a heavy loss on Sunday as Conti Cup winners Chelsea dumped them out of the competition at the final hurdle thanks to a 6-0 win at Vicarage Road. Whilst Matt Beard admitted the Cup run has been "essential" for team spirit, it will be a tough ask to come away with a result against Man City.

West Ham haven't won a league match since December and cannot settle for anything less than a win if they want to keep the pressure on Bristol.

