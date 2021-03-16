AC Milan's Ante Rebic was shown a straight red card for dissent last Sunday.

In stoppage time of the Rossoneri's home game against Napoli, which they lost 1-0 thanks to a goal from Matteo Politano, the Croatian was sent off by the referee for protesting an on-field decision.

As most football fans will know, it takes quite an effort to be sent off for dissent and Rebic has now been hit with a two-game ban for his actions.

That's how serious the insult aimed at Fabrizio Pasqua was and reports have now surfaced detailing what the Milan striker actually said to the official.

According to informazione.it, Rebic told the referee: “I saw your mother being a prostitute in Naples.”

Wow. A deserved red card if ever there was one and the Croatian is lucky that the Disciplinary Commission have only banned him for two Serie A games.

"Based on what Ante Rebic said to the referee, 100% deserved multi game suspension," ESPN's Matteo Bonetti tweeted in response to news of Rebic's suspension.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was also punished for his actions against Napoli, the goalkeeper receiving a €10,000 fine for displaying a ‘threatening and offensive attitude’ towards opposing players, per Football Italia.

Rebic's actions are unforgivable really and it means the Rossoneri will be without one of their best attackers for crucial Serie A games against Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

This isn't the first time the Croatian has cost his side either. Back in June of last year, he was sent off in the second leg of his side's Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus for an out of control high foot on Danilo.

The incident occurred just 18 minutes into the match at it ended up proving costly, as Milan crashed out of the tournament on away goals having drawn the first leg at San Siro 1-1.

Rebic is a talented player and can be decisive on his day, but he's sadly becoming more of a liability for manager Stefano Pioli.

