Birmingham City news: Club outline defender's value amidst Premier League interest

Birmingham City will be aiming to end a three-match wait for a victory in the Championship on Wednesday when they host Reading at St Andrew's.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City last weekend, the Blues opted to part ways with Aitor Karanka and are now in talks with Lee Bowyer over the managerial vacancy.

Currently 21st in the Championship, Birmingham are in desperate need of a positive result against Reading with fellow strugglers Rotherham United ready to pounce on another slip-up.

Regardless of who is appointed as Karanka's replacement, the future of one of the Blues' prospects will need to be resolved this summer.

According to Football Insider, Birmingham are reportedly only willing to negotiate with clubs over defender Reece Browne if they are offered more than £1m.

The 17-year-old, who has yet to make an appearance for the Blues' senior side, is understood to be the subject of considerable interest from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur who have both handed him the opportunity to impress on a trial basis this year.

Birmingham have already had to wave goodbye to another one of their youth players during the current campaign as they agreed to sell Calum Scanlon to Liverpool for a fee believed to be in the region of £500k.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Browne is one of the club's brightest young prospects, it could be argued that Birmingham may benefit from selling him this summer for a sizeable fee.

Having yet to grace the Championship, there is no guarantee that the teenager will be good enough to play at this level in the future if the Blues avoid relegation in May.

By securing a fee in excess of £1m, Birmingham could use this money to re-invest in their squad which needs an overhaul this summer following what has been an underwhelming campaign to date.

With West Ham and Tottenham supposedly keen, the Blues may be able to spark a bidding war between the two Premier League clubs who will be determined to make sure that Browne is on their books heading into next season.

News Now - Sport News