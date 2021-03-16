Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls eyeing up swoop for 21-year-old midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous 2020/21 campaign faltered once again at the weekend as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norwich City.

Seemingly heading towards an unlikely victory over the league leaders after taking the lead at Hillsborough, the Owls were unable to prevent the visitors from turning the game around in the second-half.

Whilst Wednesday didn't lose ground on fellow strugglers Birmingham City who were beaten 3-0 by Bristol City last Saturday, time is running out for the club to launch a late push for survival in the Championship.

Currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, the Owls could potentially close the gap between them and the Blues to four points by beating Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

Although Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be focused on doing all that he can to prevent his side from suffering relegation to League One in May, he may already have an eye on the summer transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

After the Owls were initially linked with a move for Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson earlier this week (via page 59 of the printed edition of Sunday's The Sun newspaper), ExaminerLive journalist Dom Howson offered an update on the club's pursuit.

The reporter said: "I'm aware of the link and still doing some digging into it.

"It wouldn't surprise me if he was someone on the Owls' radar.

"Central-midfield is an area where Wednesday are well-stocked but that could change a little in the summer when [Liam] Shaw departs while [Alex] Hunt and [Liam] Waldock are also approaching the end of their deals."

Handed the captaincy at Portadown at the age of 18, Wilson has featured on 13 occasions for his side in the Danske Bank Premiership this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is clear that Wednesday need to overhaul their squad this summer following what has been a season to forget at Hillsborough, signing Wilson would be a risk.

Having only ever featured in Northern Ireland's top two divisions during his career, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that English football has to offer.

Regardless of whether the Owls are able to avoid relegation from the Championship later this year, they need to draft in individuals who know exactly what it takes to succeed in these leagues if they are to turn the tide under the guidance of Moore.

Therefore, instead of spending a fee to secure the services of Wilson whose contract at Portadown runs until 2022, Wednesday should look elsewhere for improvements to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

