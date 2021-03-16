Celtic are no longer top dogs in Scotland.

The Bhoys have performed well under expectations and fierce rivals, Rangers, have taken full advantage.

Steven Gerrard's side clinched the Scottish Premiership earlier this month, ending Celtic's run of nine titles won in a row.

Neil Lennon lost his job as manager last month following his poor performance.

It is paramount that the Scottish giants select the right replacement so they can return to the top of Scottish football.

One name that has been heavily linked with the job is Roy Keane.

The 49-year-old, who played for the club from 2005/06, is reported by the Sun to want the role.

But talkSPORT's Simon Jordan has advised against Celtic appointing Keane, saying it would be a huge risk.

“I think it’s a huge risk [to appoint] the Roy Keane we have now,” he said.

“Roy Keane going into management the first time around, possibly, but the Roy Keane we’ve got now? I think as a football manager he’s done.

“You can look at Roy’s managerial record and take in any which way. When he went into Sunderland he had an immense impact for a short period of time because they were languishing at the bottom of the league. If you look at the impact of a short-term appointment, he did that.

“But then you look at when he went to Ipswich and it was the converse, he did a job that ultimately wasn’t of the greatest ilk. He’s been in at Republic of Ireland, he’s been in at Aston Villa…

“I think at times he’s an outstanding pundit and some of his analysis, his thinking and hold-to-account outlook and attitude is engaging, but some of his pantomime villain stuff, not so much.

“I think Celtic have a big job on their hands and they need people capable of doing this job to bridge this gap… whether there’s an affinity or association is not the question here, really.

“As a manager, he’s done. I don’t think there’s a real place for Roy with some of his outlook, attitude and disposition. He’s now in the media and he’s very good at it.

“He’ll have a different view of course, but for Celtic to do the job they need to do, to rebuild the team and get rid of that’s gone on over the last 12 months, you need serious people to do a serious job.

“I don’t dispute Roy Keane is a serious individual, but I don’t think he’s got the skill set to give Celtic what they really need.”

It is a massive concern that Keane hasn't managed since 2011. But he's a winner and he has an affinity for the club.

While it may be a risk, it's one that could ultimately pay off for Celtic.

