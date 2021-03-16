Lionel Messi was on fire during Barcelona's 4-1 win over Huesca on Monday night.

It seems laughable now that the Barcelona skipper was accused of declining during the early days of the 2020/21 season because that couldn't be further from the case right now.

Because on an evening where he equalled Xavi's appearance record for the Blaugrana, Messi was in no mood to simply indulge himself with history and decided to mark the occasion in style.

Barcelona vs Huesca

In fact, by the time the final whistle sounded at Camp Nou, Messi had delivered a masterclass of such magnitude that his side were suddenly being tipped to win the La Liga title.

That might not sound all that extraordinary, but considering the rocky start that Barcelona made to their season, it's astonishing to think that they could possibly usurp Atletico Madrid now.

And although it was Messi's second strike on the night that secured such a promising turning point, it was his opening goal that will talked about in the seasons to come.

Messi's astonishing goal

That's because Messi added to his burgeoning collection of long-range strikes by arguably outdoing the screamer that he netted against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It was a remarkable strike from the 33-year-old, which looked all the more aesthetic for finding the net via the crossbar, but it was a goal that was made by the first touch.

We say that because Messi created space to get his shot away with a breath-taking piece of control that allowed him to turn Huesca's Jorge Pulido inside-out in one fluid movement.

Slow-mo of Messi's first touch

But if Messi's first touch looked amazing in real time and filmed from the heavens - which it did, for the record - then it looks nothing short of other-worldly up close and in slow-motion.

Besides, I think we can all agree that Messi basically plays the beautiful game in the Matrix, reading everything at half the speed we see them with one of the greatest footballing brains of all time.

And to see that next-level genius on full display, you can check out the viral slow-motion footage of Messi's first touch down below:

This is Messi's world. We're just living in it.

Messi playing football in the Matrix

Seeing the footage slow down ever so slightly as Messi sold Pulido for a hot dog, before accelerating back to the way in which us mere mortals view the world, is truly something special.

In this writer's humble opinion, it would be completely fair to compare Messi's touch-cum-turn to some of the flashes of genius that made Dennis Bergkamp one of the greatest players to watch.

Besides, even if Messi had fluffed his subsequent shot into Row Z, it's still the sort of moment that would have had 99,000 Barcelona fans on their feet and applauding in complete astonishment.

So, for Messi to combine those sort of tricks and flicks with the intergalactic stats of one of the finest goal-scorers of all time is a level of greatness that we may never see again.

News Now - Sport News