Sol Campbell has claimed that there was a different attitude towards training held by Tottenham and Arsenal players during his career.

Having come through the ranks at White Hart Lane, Campbell decided to make the controversial move across North London to Arsenal in 2001.

In a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast with Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes - who GIVEMESPORT have struck an exclusive partnership with - Campbell sat down to talk about his experiences at both clubs.

Reflecting on a key difference between his time at Tottenham and Arsenal, the 46-year-old outlined how his Arsenal teammates were willing to commit to extra training to improve, whilst this wasn't always the case at Spurs.

When speaking about his time at Tottenham, Campbell said: "At Tottenham, some would do extras, some wouldn't do extras."

In comparison, Campbell said of Arsenal: "When you're in a top side, everyone's doing extras. Because if you don't do extras, you look like the odd one out. That's how I saw it. When I was at Arsenal, nearly everyone did extras.

"So, even free kicks or a bit of running, or two-touch, games, everyone did extras. No one just went straight in. So I think it comes down to the quality and the mentality of the team wherever you are."

Campbell captained Spurs to the League Cup in 1999, lifting the trophy at Wembley after a 1-0 victory over Leicester.

However, Arsenal's willingness to go the extra mile certainly seemed to pay off in terms of the silverware that Campbell was able to pick up at Highbury in the early 2000s during a golden period of the club.

Under Arsene Wenger, the side won three FA Cups and two Premier League titles with Campbell at the heart of the defence. Their greatest triumph came in 2003/04, when the team went unbeaten throughout an entire league campaign, earning themselves the tag 'The Invincibles.'

Campbell's comments fittingly come after the weekend's North London derby where, despite behind behind them in the table, Arsenal still managed to maintain their historic dominance over the Lilywhites with a 2-1 win.

Of course, whether Arsenal's training sessions are quite as intense these days is another matter entirely, but Campbell's comments are a reminder of the difference in standards both clubs traditionally set and the contrasting mindsets that accompanied them.

To hear more from Campbell as he discusses his career as both a player and a manager, subscribe to The High Performance Podcast.

News Now - Sport News