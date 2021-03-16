Leeds United news: Glenn Hoddle makes Kalvin Phillips England admission

Leeds United will be looking to head into the international break on a high note when they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Friday in the Premier League.

The Whites responded to their recent defeats at the hands of Aston Villa and West Ham United by securing a draw against in-form Chelsea at Elland Road last Saturday.

Currently 12th in the top-tier, Leeds will climb above Crystal Palace by picking up a point in their showdown with Fulham later this week.

Having already beaten the Cottagers once this season, the Whites will unquestionably fancy their chances of securing a league double.

With the England squad set to be announced for their upcoming World Cup qualifying clashes with San Marino, Albania and Poland on Thursday, it will be intriguing to see whether Kalvin Phillips is called up by manager Gareth Southgate.

Whilst the midfielder started in the Three Lions' games against Denmark and Wales last year, he missed out on the November set of fixtures due to injury.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about Phillips, BT Sport pundit Glenn Hoddle admitted that he wants the Leeds man to be recalled to England's squad alongside Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

The 63-year-old said: "I want to see Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse in there.

"I think they have got a lot to offer international football.

"While Jordan Henderson is out, they will have an opportunity to hit Gareth [Southgate] between the eyes."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Leeds have won just two games in the Premier League without Phillips in their side, it is glaringly clear just how important he is to their set-up.

Averaging the fourth-highest WhoScored match rating score of 7.03 at Elland Road, Phillips has illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at the highest level as he has made 2.7 tackles per game and has completed 85.3% of his passes.

Having already been given a taste of international football, the 25-year-old will be determined to make a claim for a place in the heart of England's midfield during their upcoming fixtures.

With Jordan Henderson set to miss out due to injury, it would be somewhat of a shock if Phillips doesn't earn a call-up as he has proven in recent months that he can deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Premier League.

