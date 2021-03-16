Rangers: This is how fans reacted to Steven Gerrard's appointment back in 2018

May 4th 2018 has proven to be a landmark day in the recent history of Scottish football.

Though Celtic's dominance would officially extend for another 1,1038 days before Rangers ended a decade-long league title drought, the confirmation that Steven Gerrard had agreed a move to Ibrox sent shockwaves through Scottish football.

Like Graeme Souness before him, here was a Liverpool icon moving to Rangers in an attempt to restore former glories as his first job in senior management. One of the biggest names in European football during his glittering playing career, there was a blockbuster sense about the Glasgow giants for the first time in years.

Clearly, it would be a process. After all, Rome wasn't built in a day.

Still, plenty of supporters on social media were absolutely over the moon with the official news posted by the club on Twitter as they prepared to welcome Gerrard.

"YESSSSS," proclaimed Fraser Scott.

"Fantastic. Here we go!" celebrated DrHilly.

"I love you," expressed Dylan McCulloch.

"Fab news and 100% behind him," said Pauline Wardle.

"Good luck Steve. All the best and bring us back where we belong," prophesied Kizza.

"Thank you Dave King," wrote Arran Omay.

While Gerrard's side have never been as impressive as they have been this season, the early signs were certainly promising. Indeed, the pull of working with such a big name has been discussed by the likes of Emile Heskey and, even despite struggling to genuinely challenge in the league, there were some big results in Europe fairly early on.

For example, the impressive draw at Villarreal in September 2018 was his first Europa League group game while they also defeated Rapid Vienna at home and took a point off Spartak Moscow at Ibrox.

Though they were knocked out at the group stage after two damaging final results, it did appear as if Gerrard was able to deal with big European nights, something that remains true to this day even while conquering Scotland.

Signings such as Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield, Ryan Kent, Kemar Roofe and Steven Davis have all been made from after spells with big English sides and it's a wonder if that would have been possible without such a big presence in the dugout. It certainly wasn't the case in the years leading up to his appointment at least.

While Rangers fans have had to deal with a serious amount of dangerous mismanagement over the years, the decision to roll the dice on Steven Gerrard was an absolute masterstroke. Reaping the rewards of that now, the future looks very bright indeed.

Capturing their 55th league title, perhaps they don't have to wait as long for the 56th.

