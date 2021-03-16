Celtic latest news: Chain reaction could lead to a raft of appointments

Just how Celtic plan to overthrow their bitter rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership is one of the most fascinating stories ahead of next season.

Indeed, after spending so long at the top, changes are underway and more are expected in the coming months.

With the likes of Michael O'Neill and David Moyes eyed by the fallen former Scottish champions as potential managerial appointments, Peter Lawwell set to leave and reports of a major overhaul, it looks like to be a busy summer at Parkhead.

According to Football Insider, there could be a raft of appointments from Premier League giants Manchester City too.

Celtic are believed to be in talks with their 44-year-old football partnerships manager Fergal Harkin over a potential deal to bring him to the club as their director of football.

As a result, a team of analysts and recruitment experts could follow him should Harkin land the role, for which he is said to be a leading contender.

GIVMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It'd be a refreshing change in approach to Celtic go down a more continental route.

Indeed, their failure to do so was cited as a consequence of their complacency by Kieran Devlin of The Athletic back in November after so much (relatively unchallenged) domestic success. Finally toppled at the summit of the Scottish game, adopting a change in tact could raise the levels behind the scenes.

The Athletic did also recently claim that some players believed the standards dropped after the departure of Brendan Rodgers in 2019, so perhaps a fresh strategy could be conducive to a meaningful rebuild.

If it is, it's hard to imagine Rangers having it so easy next season at least.

