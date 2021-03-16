Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most two-footed players in the world.

The Belgian maestro can do serious damage with either boot and sometimes, it's hard to know which is his stronger side.

Against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday evening, that became more apparent than ever as De Bruyne opened the scoring in sumptuous style with his 'weaker' left foot.

The 29-year-old struck a moving ball first-time from way outside the box and it absolutely flew past Yann Sommer.

There could have been three goalkeepers between the posts and every single one of them would have failed to get anywhere near De Bruyne's unstoppable effort.

De Bruyne's stunner

What. A. Hit.

Is there a cleaner striker of the ball in the world? We're struggling to think of one and De Bruyne's strike put City 3-0 up on aggregate against Monchengladbach.

Shortly after the Belgian's wonderful long-range effort, Pep Guardiola's side were 4-0 up and it was Ilkay Gundogan who finished off a sweeping City move.

Young sensation Phil Foden grabbed the assist for the goal with a lovely no-look pass, highlighting for the umpteenth time that he's a generational talent.

Gundogan's goal

The German midfielder has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, with 11 of those strikes coming in 2021.

Gundogan will be one of the big favourites to win the 2020/21 PFA Players' Player of the Year and if he maintains his current form, the former Borussia Dortmund man will have an outside chance of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

News Now - Sport News