Tottenham transfer news: Jose Mourinho thinks club made a mistake in 2017

While Jose Mourinho is a man noted for his ability to improve defences, the lapses in concentration his Tottenham Hotspur team have shown at times have seriously undermined their hopes of finishing in the top four.

After all, this is a man who was in charge of the team who still hold the record for the fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season, as well as the mastermind of Inter Milan's famous win over Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2010.

Still, Spurs' issues have been well-documented this season and, according to reports from Football Insider, Mourinho could be looking to make a change.

They claim Tottenham are likely to be open to offers for Davinson Sanchez over the course of the summer.

The Colombian - once Spurs' record signing at £42m - has only played in fifteen of their twenty-eight league games this season and was dropped between October and December following the ridiculous 3-3 draw with West Ham United, a game in which they threw away a 3-0 lead.

Indeed, Mourinho is believed to think the 24-year-old simply can't be trusted in big games and wants him replaced, believing Spurs to have overpaid back in 2017.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's barely surprising to hear Mourinho cast doubt on Sanchez's quality even if he has looked good at times.

While still an Ajax player, Mourinho is believed to have instructed his Manchester United side to allow him time on the ball as he did not rate Sanchez's technical quality as high enough to hurt his team.

Throw in the fact Sanchez has made mistakes, invoking the ire of Paul Robinson this season, and it doesn't paint the happiest picture.

Amid links with a move for Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard, perhaps this could be the end for the South American in North London.

