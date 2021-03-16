Man Utd transfer news: Nikola Milenkovic a concrete target this summer

While Manchester United's title tilt seems long ago now as their noisy neighbours sit fourteen points clear at the top of the Premier League table, there are signs of life in the side.

Indeed, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær recently continued his good record against Pep Guardiola, beating the champions-elect in their own backyard and this season is arguably the closest they've come to being considered genuine title winners since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

According to CalcioMercato, United are looking at strengthening ahead of next season too.

They claim the Old Trafford giants are 'serious' about a move for Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbian central defender is understood to be a concrete target for the club and his current charges are said to be looking to sell him for around €35m this summer, which roughly equates to around £29.9m.

At 23, he could potentially represent a long-term investment for United, whose central defenders have been criticised at times.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With the lack of pace between Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof lamented at points during this season, Milenkovic could be a good addition.

Total Football Analysis have written about the Serbian's pace as being a particular strong point which, in theory at least, could help play a higher line and allow Maguire to roam as a ball-playing central defender, much as he did for England in the 2018 World Cup.

This season, Milenkovic has averaged more in the way of tackles per game (1.4 to 0.7) and interceptions over the same period (1.3 to 1, via WhoScored) than Lindelof who would surely be the one to make way given Maguire's price tag.

With that in mind, those statistics do indicate he's more of a front-footed defender capable of proactively cleaning up messes, potentially allowing the world's most expensive player in that position to flourish.

To sign that profile of player for around £30m does look to be smart business on paper.

