Real Madrid vs Atalanta was finely-poised coming into their Champions League second leg.

As much as Los Blancos entered their round of 16 tie as heavy favourites, you only have to look at Atalanta's incredible European run last season to appreciate the threat they pose.

And you really have to wonder whether the plucky Italians would have been able to pull more than 1-0 deficit into the second leg in Madrid if it wasn't for Remo Freuler's 17th-minute red card.

In the end, Ferland Mendy's late strike was enough to secure the victory for Zinedine Zidane's men, but they could be sure that the Bergamo club were going to give them hell in the return tie.

However, the Champions League's most successful team ever were sure to assert their authority early doors, taking the lead after 35 minutes as Karim Benzema bagged yet another crucial goal.

But Atalanta weren't simply going to curl up and die, instead knocking on the door for an equaliser and coming within a few inches of scoring just before the half-time whistle.

And we mean that literally because the phrase 'just before the half-time whistle' was exactly what made Atalanta's massive opportunity in the Spanish capital so controversial.

The Champions League official caused uproar on social media when he put his lips to his whistle just as Atalanta were about to go clear through on goal. Check out some of the reaction below:

What on earth has gone wrong there!?

Now, it is worth saying that the whistle had been blown by the time the ball reached Luis Muriel, but that will do little to temper Atalanta's anger because that was still before 45 minutes on the dot.

Besides, as the images show, the ball was about to play Muriel clean through on goal by the time the first-half was officially completed.

So, sure, there's good reason to think that Raphael Varane would have cut out the ball, but it's the fact that Atalanta never got to find out when they should have done that is so disappointing.

After all, if Varane's performance against Manchester City last season taught us anything, it's that you can never be certain in the beautiful game and Atalanta could well have benefitted.

