Atalanta are out of the 2020/21 Champions League.

The Italian side went into the second leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid a goal down after Ferland Mendy's late strike in Bergamo.

Los Blancos were the big favourites to progress before kick-off in the Spanish capital on Tuesday evening and they took control of the game before half-time.

Karim Benzema capitalised on a mistake from the Atalanta defence to make it 1-0 on 34 minutes and the Italian outfit never really recovered.

In the second half, Real Madrid went 2-0 up after Vinicius Junior was brought down in the box. Sergio Ramos stepped up and converted the resulting penalty, his 101st goal in the famous white shirt.

The game was effectively over as a contest after Ramos' strike, but Atalanta did at least score a late consolation through Colombian striker Luis Muriel.

His free-kick in the 83rd minute found its way past Thibaut Courtois and the Italian side's routine for the set-piece was a stroke of genius.

Three Atalanta players stood close to one another around the ball and then charged towards the Real Madrid wall as Muriel took aim.

We can see teams across Europe attempting to mimic this 'moving wall' routine in the near future...

Muriel's goal

Well played, Atalanta.

Less than a minute after his free-kick rippled the back of Courtois' net, Muriel was subbed off by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

It was a rather odd move by the Italian and two minutes after the change, Real Madrid put an end to any idea of a heroic comeback by Atalanta.

Marco Asensio netted to make it 3-1 to the hosts and that scoreline certainly mirrored on-pitch proceedings.

Los Blancos were simply too strong on the night and the high number of players in their squad with vast amounts of Champions League experience will make them a team to be avoided in the quarter-final draw.

