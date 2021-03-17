Real Madrid have booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, things didn't come as easily as their 4-1 aggregate scoreline over Atalanta might suggest because there were plenty of hairy moments across their two legs in the round of 16.

Besides, Los Blancos were given a massive leg-up during the initial clash in Bergamo when a 17th-minute red card for Remo Freuler paved the way for Ferland Mendy to secure a 1-0 victory.

Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta (4-1)

And although Zinedine Zidane's men cantered to a 3-1 win on home soil, it wasn't without a superb Luis Muriel goal and half-time whistle controversy to jangle their nerves along the way.

That being said, Real could easily have had a few more strikes of their own, even if Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio ensured that Atalanta's away goal was a mere consolation.

And one avenue through which Real could have made their night's work even easier was Vinicius Junior, who had something of an eventful evening at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Vinicius makes his presence felt

We'll start with the positives because it was in fact Vinicius who won the game-deciding penalty in Spain, drawing a foul from Rafael Tolói with a galloping run down the left flank.

However, it's likely that Vinicius' performance will best be remembered for a moment that oh-so-painfully summed up his career at Real Madrid so far.

That's because the Brazilian wonderkid produced one of the best solo runs you'll see all season in the Champions League, only to bungle the chance to score from it with a woeful finish.

Vinicius sums up Real career

Trust me, we're not exaggerating either because the build-up, which started with Vinicius dazzling near his own penalty box, was the sort of magic you'd expect from a prime Lionel Messi.

But even when the former Flamengo prodigy was bearing down on Marco Sportiello, you never felt confident that he would score and alas, the subsequent finish dribbled pitifully wide of the post.

Nevertheless, that didn't stop Sergio Ramos from looking any less shocked when Vinicius fluffed his lines and you can check out the full sequence of play down below:

That's got Vinicius written all over it, hasn't it?

World-class talent; poor end product

Now, if you're wondering why we think Vinicius' run and miss was so indicative of his time at the Bernabeu, then let's put it like this: bundles of talent but a serious lack of end product.

I don't think anybody could take a football fan seriously if they said that Vinicius doesn't have the tools of a world-class player because the lad has got ability and talent coming out of his ears.

But you'd be hard-pressed to argue that just 13 goals in 103 appearances was good enough for somebody playing at the top-end of one of the biggest clubs in European football.

And while that might seem incredibly harsh when Vinicius is still only 20 years old, there have simply been too many examples of his suspect finishing for it to be completely brushed under the carpet.

It does, however, afford Vinicius the time he might need to start developing his game into the sort of performances that will see him hitting double figures in the goal-scoring charts at the very least.

Besides, if he can learn to finish as well as he can dribble, then Real have themselves a world-beater.

