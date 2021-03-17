Sol Campbell arrived on the scene at a time when England were blessed with arguably their best crop of defenders ever. Yet he still made his mark.

Playing in an era with John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and Ledley King, Campbell proved himself to be a classy operator, earning 73 international caps.

At club level, Campbell came through the ranks at Tottenham, and achieved the ultimate honour of captaining the side to a League Cup triumph in 1999.

Two years later, he completed one of the most controversial transfers in recent memory, moving across North London to Arsenal. It certainly paid off.

The formidable centre-back went on to win two league titles and two FA Cups, and was a key figure in 'The Invincibles' team which went unbeaten in the league in 2003/04.

Almost a decade on from his playing days, Campbell joined Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes on the High Performance Podcast - who GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with - to chat about his remarkable career.

During the episode, he was asked about three principles which he has always stood by, with no room for compromise. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at Campbell's non-negotiables...

1. Passion

Campbell's desire could never be questioned. No matter what shirt he was wearing, the former England star always played like a force of nature, battling opposition strikers and occasionally popping up with vital goals.

Therefore, it was no surprise that on the podcast, Campbell stated bluntly: "You've got to have passion."

Campbell gave further insight into his mindset, saying his message for youngsters would be: "Just keep that passion for football. Train, train, train. Train by yourself, train with your mates. Don't lose the love of the game."

2. Commitment

The England international was part of some tight-knit groups throughout his career, and during his podcast appearance he was adamant that squads should always be pulling in the same direction.

The 46-year-old claimed that his teammates had to be "committed to the cause, whatever cause it is."

One example of such commitment came in training. He revealed that during his time at Highbury, "nearly everyone did extras", referring to how each player opted to stay behind after training to do additional work to try and improve their games.

It's perhaps no great coincidence Arsenal soon produced arguably the greatest Premier League side of all time with that mindset.

3. Trust

Campbell finished off by saying that trust and honesty is a major deal out on the football pitch.

When Arsenal were at their best in the early 2000s, it seemed that each player knew their role and could trust one another to perform game after game.

Campbell confirmed that this was the case, highlighting how trust was fundamental to his success.

He said: "You've got to have that trust that whoever's there has got your back and understands that you've got a job and backs you, and helps you through this and believes in you."

Whilst these non-negotiables may not work for everyone, they were clearly vital to Campbell's progression, as he established himself as one of England's finest defenders of all time.

To hear more from Campbell as he discusses his career as both a player and a manager, subscribe to The High Performance Podcast after today's release.

