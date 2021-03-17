Manchester City are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with ease.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in both legs of their last-16 tie to seal passage to the next round.

Clear at the top of the Premier League, in the quarter-finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup and in the final of the League Cup. Everything is going perfectly for City this season.

However, not everything is going perfectly for a certain Sergio Aguero this campaign.

The Argentine is a club legend but has suffered from injuries and coronavirus this season, restricting him to just 14 appearances in all competitions.

And his frustrations were clear for all to see on Tuesday night.

Aguero came on in the 75th minute for Bernardo Silva with the tie already wrapped up.

However, he couldn’t make much of an impression and failed to register a shot during his cameo. And at full-time, the 32-year-old didn’t appear too happy.

In fact, according to ESPN, he complained that he wasn’t passed the ball by his teammates. They claim he muttered: “No me pasan la pelota” which translates to “They don't pass me the ball”.

The report adds that Riyad Mahrez was guilty of choosing to shoot instead of passing to Aguero in the closing stages of the match.

It left Aguero sulking off the pitch like an 8-year-old on a school playground.

There has been plenty of rumours linking Aguero with a move away from Manchester in the summer. His contract expires at the end of the season and reports state new president Joan Laporta is interested in bringing the striker to Camp Nou in an attempt to persuade fellow Argentine Lionel Messi to stay.

This is Aguero 10th season at the club and will be always be remembered with his 257 goals including THAT injury-time goal on the final day of the season to help City win the 2011/12 Premier League title.

But it seems his incredible City career could be coming to an end. Going out with the quadruple wouldn’t be a bad way to leave, though…

