Jurgen Klopp’s agent has revealed that the Liverpool manager will fulfil his contract at Anfield.

The German boss has managed the Reds for five-and-a-half years and it appears that Klopp will continue to feature in the Liverpool dugout for seasons to come.

The 53-year-old signed a contract extension in December 2019 which would keep Klopp at the Liverpool helm until 2024.

Liverpool's downturn in form combined with Joachim Low's decision to step down as Germany boss after the Euros has perhaps lead to doubts over whether Klopp will remain in charge at Anfield for much longer.

Nevertheless, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has silenced such speculation regarding his client’s future. As quoted by Sport Witness, he said the following on Sport1.

“Jürgen has always emphasised in recent years that he could certainly be available for the office of national coach at some point if the DFB (German FA) is looking for a coach and Jürgen is not looking after a club. And since the latter is not the case, that was also out of the question now.”

When asked about whether Klopp would fulfil the three years he has left on his deal at Liverpool, Kosicke told Sport1, “yes, definitely”.

The Liverpool manager has embraced life on Merseyside and it’s safe to say that the manager is widely adored by the supporters.

Therefore, the news that Klopp will continue to manage the Reds until at least 2024 will certainly be met by jubilation from the fans.

After achieving domestic and European success, this season has been Klopp’s first real challenge at the club. The former champions currently sit sixth in the league and are five points adrift the top four.

Nevertheless, the Liverpool fanbase have stuck by the German manager, despite only recording four victories in 2021.

But after picking up back-to-back victories against RB Leipzig and Wolves, it does appear that Liverpool are out of their rough patch and will look to kick on for the rest of the season.

