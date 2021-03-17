Leeds United news: Raphinha makes glowing Marcelo Bielsa claim

After securing a point in their clash with Chelsea last weekend, Leeds United will be looking to build upon this result when they face Fulham in the Premier League on Friday.

Promoted alongside the Cottagers last season, the Whites have enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign to date in the top-flight.

Under the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have managed to amass 36 points from 28 games and are within five points of Arsenal who occupy tenth place in the Premier League standings.

If Leeds are to close the gap between them and the Gunners later this week, they may have turn to Raphinha for inspiration at Craven Cottage.

Since joining the Whites last October from Stade Rennais for a fee thought to be in the region of £17m, the winger has set the Premier League alight with his attacking displays.

As well as providing five assists for his team-mates, Raphinha has also scored five league goals for Leeds.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror ahead of his side's clash with Fulham about his time at Leeds, the Brazilian praised Bielsa for helping him to improve as a player this season.

The 24-year-old said: "Working with Marcelo Bielsa is amazing.

"He's someone who always looks to develop and involve players.

"He's always someone who demands the best from his players.

"I like to work with coaches that demand the best, so it's amazing working with him."

Raphinha later added: "The fact that it was Marcelo Bielsa who wanted me [last summer], the fact that is was him who requested my signing, was very important to me.

"It was really pleasing that he wanted me to be part of this group, he wants me to help and he wants what I can bring.

"It's really satisfying that he wanted to bring my football to the club."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Raphinha is currently averaging the highest WhoScored match rating at Leeds (7.11), it is hard to overstate the winger's importance to the club.

Having taken the Premier League by storm by completing 1.7 dribbles, providing 2 key passes and taking 2.4 shot per game, the winger will now be determined to push on in the coming months.

Providing that he is able to learn from Bielsa's guidance, there is no reason why Raphinha cannot continue to improve as a player over the coming seasons.

By opting to build his side around the likes of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips who have both been stand-out performers during the current campaign, Bielsa could take Leeds to a new level if he decides to sign a new contract with the club this summer.

