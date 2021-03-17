Rangers exclusive: Alfredo Morelos' likely landing spot revealed

Now a champion of Scotland, Alfredo Morelos has certainly made quite the impact at Rangers.

Indeed, 174 games have yielded 92 goals, 42 assists, 54 yellow cards and 7 dismissals, so it's fair to say the club got their money's worth when paying a reported £1m to bring him to Glasgow back in June 2017.

Exactly what the future holds for him, however, is unclear.

According to sources close to GIVEMESPORT, the striker is more likely to move into Europe than to the Premier League at the end of the season as teams on the continent keep a keen eye on his situation at Ibrox.

Figures behind the scenes at Rangers are aware he could look to leave and would be more attracted to offers in Europe rather than moving across the border into England.

Premier League teams such as Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have all been linked with a move for the former Helsinki striker though a move into mainland Europe seems more likely at this stage.

Last summer, Rangers reportedly snubbed a £16m offer from Lille though it remains to be seen whether or not the French side - currently top of Ligue 1 - will return at the end of the season.

Morelos' form in the Europa League since moving to Ibrox appears to have made quite the mark on continental teams. Having overtaken Ally McCoist as Rangers' all-time leading European goalscorer with 23 strikes, he has certainly proven capable of finding the net at that level.

The Scottish champions themselves are keeping an eye on Britt Assombalonga's situation at Middlesbrough as he enters the final months of his contract, though could face competition from teams in France and Belgium.

