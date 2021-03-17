Tottenham Hotspur: How fans reacted to Jose Mourinho's appointment in 2019

As morning broke on November 20th 2019, Tottenham Hotspur shocked the footballing world.

Just months after losing a Champions League final and still getting used to their amazing new home, Spurs completely changed tact and appointed Jose Mourinho as a quick-fire replacement to popular former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The two couldn't be more different in their approaches.

While the Argentine was a man known for his high-octane brand of football and his willingness to promote young players, his more experienced Portuguese successor has a coaching method built on solid defences, counter-attacking football and relying on seasoned operators.

That, of course, is a relatively unnuanced view of a career that has spanned over twenty years across four different countries but the message was clear. Spurs no longer wanted to be nearly men, they wanted to be winners.

Given Pochettino's popularity in North London, a number of supporters in reaction to the club's official statement on Twitter expressed their sorrow about his departure.

"This is just terrible. May have to stop supporting Tottenham" wrote Toni Lord.

"Won't renew my season ticket", commented Greggsnut.

"Very George Graham", lamented Bickee.

"Why him!?!?!?!?? He is terrible" asked Jacob Poulsen.

"Levy has lost it," declared Ben S.

"The highest line we'll be playing is our own 18-yard line," predicted Perry Taylor.

In truth, the jury is still out.

Mourinho remains a divisive figure. Sat atop the Premier League as recently as December, Spurs are in a cup final and have made progress in the Europa League, boasting an attacking line of such strength and depth that the likes of Dele Alli, Carlos Vinicius and even Gareth Bale have had to play bit-part roles.

Still, there have been the usual debates over whether or not his style of play is suited to the modern game while suggestions he's fallen out with big players once again have reared their heads. Even amongst the squad, some players are reportedly somewhat unhappy, while some remain loyal to him.

It's hard to have a definite view on whether or not Daniel Levy got it right when he offered Mourinho a route back into the upper echelons of the Premier League after being sacked by both Chelsea and Manchester United until the end of the season.

Should he be able to deliver at least one trophy, even though if actually winning the Carabao Cup is as prestigious as simply getting to the Champions League final is up for debate, Mourinho would have added a long-awaited new trinket to their trophy cabinet.

If he can win the Europa League, you'd have to say he would have had a tangible impact on the club's recent history.

Of course, at the moment, it's a case of ifs, buts and maybes considering where we are in the campaign. There is also the very real possibility Spurs end the season trophyless and a man who used to all but guarantee success risks losing his job, with only his past success (as well as an apparent £35m pay off) to comfort him.

Destiny awaits.

This article forms part of a new series brought to you by GIVEMESPORT where we flick through the annals of time to find out what fans were saying following some key events in their club's recent history.

