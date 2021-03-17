Paul Heyman believes that Jey Uso has been at the core of SmackDown's ratings resurgence and argues that no one deserves 'main event status' in WWE more than him.

Uso was initially brought into the main event last summer when he crossed Roman Reigns, entering a bitter feud with his cousin, before the pair joined forces to dominate on the Blue Brand.

Heyman suggests that since then, no one else in WWE has been in more top matches - regardless of their brand - and that's why Jey deserves 'main event status'.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Heyman said:

"If you take a look at SmackDown’s global ratings, Jey Uso was not given the name tag 'main event Jey Uso' just because we placed him in the main event.

"Jey Uso has been at the core of the resurgence of SmackDown ratings. Since the end of September, he has been in more main events on SmackDown than anybody else on any of WWE’s brands - SmackDown, RAW, NXT, NXT UK..."

Heyman also fired a warning to Edge ahead of his match with Uso this Friday.

He suggests that The Rated-R Superstar needs to be ready to face who he describes as a 'picture-perfect example of the modern-day main event' in WWE.

"Jey Uso has earned the main event status and that’s something that Edge is up against on SmackDown.

"Edge is The Rated-R Superstar and I expect Edge to be a Rated-R Superstar on SmackDown.

"And I also will offer that Jey Uso will be 'main event Jey Uso'... worthy of the main event, indicative of the main event and a picture-perfect example of the modern-day main event in 2021.

"Jey Uso is at the top of his game, he’s never been better and Edge will learn that first hand on SmackDown."

Watch SmackDown every Friday night live on BT Sport. WrestleMania streams live on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, on WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News