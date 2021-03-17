Leeds United gaffer Marcelo Bielsa has been in charge at Elland Road for almost three years now.

For Leeds fans, that must feel like an eternity given the managerial merry-go-round which preceded his appointment. Only a year before Bielsa arrived to become Whites boss, Thomas Christiansen got his turn in the managerial hotseat at the Yorkshire club.

He didn't last long.

Christiansen's Leeds career

Christiansen should have been aware that the pressure would be on from the outset. None of his seven predecessors had stayed at Leeds for more than a year.

Under the Spanish coach, the Yorkshire-based side started the 2017/18 season on fire. Leeds went unbeaten in their opening seven league matches, winning five of those games.

They were worth watching in the League Cup as well. The team eased through the first two rounds thanks to 4-1 and 5-1 victories, before dumping out Burnley 7-5 in the third round.

Then the wheels started to come off. Leeds went on a run of eight defeats in ten matches, and despite an upturn in form in December, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Christiansen.

Leeds failed to win any of their final seven games with Christiansen at the helm, and following a 4-1 defeat to Cardiff, he was sacked in early February.

What happened next?

After leaving Leeds, Christiansen was left in the managerial wilderness for over a year. In the summer of 2019, he was finally offered a new role in Belgium.

Taking over at second division side Union Saint Gilloise, he started well again by winning his first three games. This time there wasn't much of a tail-off in results, as the team only lost six of their 31 fixtures under Christiansen's stewardship.

However, a single season in Belgium was enough for Christiansen. In June 2020, an exciting opportunity presented itself.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Where is he now?

Last year, Christiansen was appointed manager of the Panama national team. The Central American outfit qualified for their first World Cup just three years ago, suggesting that the 48-year-old has plenty to work with.

Results have been mixed so far, with back-to-back triumphs over Costa Rica followed by losses to Japan and USA.

Can Christiansen steer Panama to another global tournament? Let's hope they stick with him long enough to find out.

News Now - Sport News