A match that has been rumoured to happen in the WWE for the last few years is Bobby Lashley v Brock Lesnar. Lashley, who returned to the company in 2018, has openly been lobbying for this bout since then.

It was recently mentioned by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, that The All Mighty was promised The Beast upon his return:

“You know they never did that match so it’s something new. You know when Bobby Lashley came in he was told that he was going to get Brock and that was years ago. It just never materialized. They just never got around to it. It’s not that they couldn’t do it, they just never got around to it.”

This was brought up following a Q&A session on the radio show, when a fan asked about the chance of Lesnar coming back and challenging the winner of Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

The Beast has not been seen on WWE TV since last year's 'Mania, when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. He is currently not under contract with the company and has not been advertised for any match at The Show of Shows this year.

That title now belongs to Lashley, after he defeated The Miz on the March 1 episode of RAW. The All Mighty recently mentioned he would face Lesnar in an MMA fight.

The plans for Lashley at the moment are for him to face McIntyre at WresleMania 37 in a WWE Championship match. However, we know the company can always mix things up and adding The Beast to the card in any capacity is guaranteed to gain more viewers.

1 of 20 Who broke The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak? Edge CM Punk Shawn Michaels Brock Lesnar

What do you think about Meltzer's comments? Do you think we could eventually see Bobby and Brock meet in a WWE ring, or could we see the two powerhouses square off in an octagon instead?

News Now - Sport News